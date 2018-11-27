Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Position Increased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 116,391 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,356,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 448,362 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 277,259 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 302,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 232,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,370,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,949,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities set a $198.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.94.

Shares of ALNY opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.96. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

