Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Analysts at Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JMP Securities set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.94.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 551,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,879. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $153.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,356,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 448,362 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 277,259 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 422,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 302,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 232,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

