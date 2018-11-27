Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD (DGRW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD (NASDAQ:DGRW) by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

DGRW opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from WISDOMTREE TR/US QLTY DIVID GR FD’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th.

