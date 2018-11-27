Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $56.97 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.44% of Silicon Laboratories worth $56,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 113,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,122 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $91,420.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,931 shares of company stock valued at $418,026. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $124.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

