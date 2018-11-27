Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $54.96 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,703,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $54,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 228,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,454,000 after buying an additional 120,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

WY stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.26%.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 27,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

