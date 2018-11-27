Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in State Street Corp (STT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 415,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of State Street worth $60,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in State Street by 40.5% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,202,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,575,000 after buying an additional 3,230,396 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in State Street by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,934,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,355,000 after buying an additional 1,830,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 456.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,279,000 after buying an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 23.9% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,012,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after buying an additional 388,752 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 22.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,805,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,239,000 after buying an additional 329,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.62 per share, with a total value of $34,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,969.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis D. Maiuri bought 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,226.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

STT stock opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). State Street had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

