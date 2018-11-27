Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $227.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $247.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.16.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $7.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $189.23 and a fifty-two week high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.35 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

