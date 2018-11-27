Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $227.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $247.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.16.
Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $7.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $189.23 and a fifty-two week high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.
Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
