Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.34% of Allegiant Travel worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 288,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chou Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.42 per share, with a total value of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

