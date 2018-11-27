Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of Align Technology worth $88,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 28.8% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $237,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.20.

ALGN stock opened at $223.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $188.57 and a one year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total value of $1,497,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

