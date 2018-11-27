Alerus Financial NA Sells 822 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Nike were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Nike by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Nike by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 61,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Nike from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.74.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

