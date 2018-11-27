Alerus Financial NA Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 198.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $201,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,665.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/alerus-financial-na-reduces-position-in-zimmer-biomet-holdings-inc-zbh.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.