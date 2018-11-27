Alchemint Standards Trading Down 44.5% This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $54,749.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.02582584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00127150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00186622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.08621195 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.