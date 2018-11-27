Alambic Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 120,284 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 70.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 405,659 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $413.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.12. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.77 million. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

