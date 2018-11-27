Alambic Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 15,550 JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $38,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $66,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

