Airbus (EADSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EADSF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy.

EADSF opened at $106.20 on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $99.46 and a 12 month high of $128.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,216,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,744,000. Airbus makes up about 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

