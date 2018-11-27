Airbus (EADSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oddo Securities

Oddo Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on EADSF. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy.
EADSF opened at $106.20 on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $99.46 and a 12 month high of $128.95.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.