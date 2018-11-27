Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. 964,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,454. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of -0.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $518.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

