Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AERI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NASDAQ AERI traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 823,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,352. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.99. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Rubino sold 66,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,011,619.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 334,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,131,034.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle bought 2,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,117 shares of company stock worth $8,007,926. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,281,000 after buying an additional 436,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,386,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,095,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 221,582 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 798,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

