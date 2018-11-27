Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in Visa Inc (V)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,058,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 169,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,162,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $286,365,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

Shares of V opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

