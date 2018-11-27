Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Position Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 833.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 181,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 116,655 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

In other news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

