Adobe (ADBE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adobe’s creative products continue to drive its top-line growth. The company is currently benefiting from strong demand for its innovative solutions and growing subscriptions for its cloud application. Adobe has been making great efforts toward establishing its presence in cloud-related software areas such as documents and marketing. Adobe Experience Manager, which enables brands to offer a personalized experience, is also witnessing robust growth. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, lower end-market demand and exposure to Europe remain overhangs.”

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $230.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe has a 52 week low of $165.68 and a 52 week high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 20,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.