Acadia Healthcare’s (ACHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.27.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

