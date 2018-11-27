AAR (AIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. is exposed to currency fluctuation risks due to its geographically expanded client base and operations beyond the U.S. AAR Corp. operates in a space that is highly competitive, and consists of both big and small industry players. Moreover, AAR Corp. is subject to government regulations and may need to incur significant expenses to comply with new or more stringent laws. Certain of AAR Cop.’s airline customers have in the past been impacted by tight credit markets, which limited their ability to buy parts, services, engines, and aircraft. It's shares also underperformed its industry in past one year. However, the company expects its supply chain to witness strong growth with continued demand in MRO businesses.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIR. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. 2,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.08. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.72 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 10,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $477,546.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $883,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,091,049.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,979 over the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth about $840,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the second quarter worth $507,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AAR by 11.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAR by 10.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

