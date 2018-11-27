900 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 949.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,889,000 after purchasing an additional 850,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,373,000 after purchasing an additional 217,184 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4,621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2,630.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 127,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 346,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,014,000 after purchasing an additional 110,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $188.30. 46,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,542. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.88 and a twelve month high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $53,154.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,083,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.64, for a total transaction of $1,410,965.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,375.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,087 shares of company stock valued at $18,955,234. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

