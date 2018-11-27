73,700 Shares in MFA Finl Inc/SH (MFA) Acquired by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in MFA Finl Inc/SH by 135.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Finl Inc/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. MFA Finl Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.38.

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA Finl Inc/SH had a net margin of 80.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA Finl Inc/SH will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. MFA Finl Inc/SH’s payout ratio is currently 101.27%.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $766,736.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFA. ValuEngine cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $8.00 target price on shares of MFA Finl Inc/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

About MFA Finl Inc/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

