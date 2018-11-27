$72.28 Million in Sales Expected for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will post sales of $72.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.30 million. Wisdom Tree Investments reported sales of $61.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year sales of $278.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $279.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $299.89 million, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $308.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 223,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,456,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 42.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.