$57.62 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan Inc (PLAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) will report $57.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.12 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $226.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.95 million to $227.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.71 million, with estimates ranging from $287.27 million to $294.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Anaplan.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Anaplan stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 7,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,068. Anaplan has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $27.30.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam bought 1,104,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,784,983.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283 in the last three months.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

