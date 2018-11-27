54,200 Shares in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.37% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 8,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.04. Aileron Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/54200-shares-in-aileron-therapeutics-inc-alrn-purchased-by-parkwood-llc.html.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.