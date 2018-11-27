51,888 Shares in CDK Global Inc (CDK) Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,888 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,134,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in CDK Global by 43.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,005,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,138,000 after acquiring an additional 739,661 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,048,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in CDK Global by 302.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 753,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,005,000 after acquiring an additional 566,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.52 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 173.86% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,199.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph A. Tautges purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

