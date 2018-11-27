4,717 Shares in Genesco Inc. (GCO) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000.

NYSE GCO opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $815.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $653.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $25,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

