3,890 Shares in WISDOMTREE TR/U S TOTAL DIVID FD (DTD) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/U S TOTAL DIVID FD (NYSEARCA:DTD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTD. Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S TOTAL DIVID FD by 109.8% during the second quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S TOTAL DIVID FD during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S TOTAL DIVID FD by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S TOTAL DIVID FD during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S TOTAL DIVID FD by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the period.

WISDOMTREE TR/U S TOTAL DIVID FD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. 4,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,479. WISDOMTREE TR/U S TOTAL DIVID FD has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th.

