300,000 Shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,770,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,579,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after buying an additional 382,821 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,355,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,703,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 1,536.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.
