$24.59 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (GH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will announce sales of $24.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.58 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $83.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $84.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $116.47 million, with estimates ranging from $111.69 million to $122.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.65). The firm had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 491,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,150. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

