$2.39 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce sales of $2.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 million to $21.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.69 million, with estimates ranging from $8.67 million to $21.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.00% and a negative net margin of 428.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.53.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Lynne Powell sold 5,280 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $43,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 15,500 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,009.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,350 shares of company stock valued at $725,992. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $122,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $344,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.