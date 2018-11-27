1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC (RFDI) Stake Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFDI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC by 100.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/RIVERFRONT DYNAMIC has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

