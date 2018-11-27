$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post sales of $17.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $12.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $84.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.51 million to $85.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $100.40 million to $106.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

MITK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,064. The company has a market cap of $359.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.26. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

In related news, CEO James B. Debello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $29,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,878. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $122,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences and transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that allows individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumer's driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap Multi-Check Capture, a software development kit that banks embed in their business banking app that facilitates capture of various checks in one deposit session.

