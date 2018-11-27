16,134 Shares in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF (CLY) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CLY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLY. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,258,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,916,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLY opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

iShares 10+ Year Credit Bond Fund ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of The BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year United States Corporate & Yankees Index (the Underlying Index), which includes debt securities issued publicly by United States corporations and United States dollar-denominated, publicly issued debt of non- United States corporations, non- United States government debt and supranational debt.

