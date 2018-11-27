16,070 Shares in Ford Motor (F) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,787.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

NYSE F traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,104,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,670,180. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

