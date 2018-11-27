137,405 Shares in Veoneer Inc (VNE) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Jan Carlson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE VNE opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Veoneer Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $57.93.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.
Veoneer Company Profile
Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE).
Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.