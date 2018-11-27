137,405 Shares in Veoneer Inc (VNE) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

In other news, CEO Jan Carlson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Veoneer from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price objective on Veoneer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut Veoneer from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NYSE VNE opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Veoneer Inc has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). The business had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “137,405 Shares in Veoneer Inc (VNE) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/137405-shares-in-veoneer-inc-vne-purchased-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.