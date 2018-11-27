1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 25,000 Shares

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,839,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FLWS opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $802.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 97.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 37.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

