-$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.90). Coherus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $801.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $32,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Hound Partners LLC raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,010,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 1,231,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,018,000 after buying an additional 810,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,826,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 535,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 406,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

