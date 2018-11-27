$0.74 EPS Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. Franklin Resources posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.10%.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $350,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $158,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,666,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,402,000 after buying an additional 4,764,162 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,893,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 134,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

