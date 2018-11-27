-$0.71 EPS Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.77). Catchmark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 491.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 90.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.06 million, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.82%.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, Director Paul S. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, well-timed real estate sales and investment management. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.