$0.48 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $609,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,408,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 799,164 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,784,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 788,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 692.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,087,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,850,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 313,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,111. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.25%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply