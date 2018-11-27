$0.48 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $609,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,408,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 799,164 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,784,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 788,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 692.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,087,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,850,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 313,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,111. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.25%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

