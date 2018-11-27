$0.30 EPS Expected for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Steelcase’s earnings. Steelcase reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steelcase will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steelcase.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

SCS opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

In other news, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $259,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,490 shares in the company, valued at $583,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 16,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $285,255.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 48.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 59.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.

