$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TIM Participacoes’ earnings. TIM Participacoes posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TIM Participacoes will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TIM Participacoes.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

NYSE TSU traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. TIM Participacoes has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,802,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,012,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,323,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 429,938 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after buying an additional 1,534,395 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,467,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

