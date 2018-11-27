-$0.20 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPPI. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $94,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,910.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilles Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,249 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $13.03 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.18.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.