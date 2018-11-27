-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,826,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,775,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,747,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

