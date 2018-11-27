-$0.11 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.15). GDS reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.85). GDS had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd increased its stake in GDS by 8.5% in the third quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 7,187,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,508,000 after acquiring an additional 562,165 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in GDS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,379,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,472,000 after acquiring an additional 115,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,816,000 after acquiring an additional 634,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,082,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

