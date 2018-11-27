$0.10 EPS Expected for Newpark Resources Inc (NR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Newpark Resources posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $235.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.08 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:NR opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.59. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,632,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

