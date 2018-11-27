-$0.08 EPS Expected for Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amarin to $30.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $19.39 on Friday. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $9,759,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,623,760 shares of company stock worth $46,399,759 over the last ninety days. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 1,952,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

